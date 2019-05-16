For sale, one toilet block - and there's no chain

Investors who are feeling flush are invited to take a closer look at a country seat with a difference when a public toilet block in Darley Dale goes under the hammer later this month.

SDL Auctions Graham Penny is selling the public conveniences in Station Road, Darley Dale with a guide price of £35,000 at its third sale of the year at Pride Park Stadium on Friday 24 May.

And the single-storey building has much to offer, according to commercial auction valuer Nick Trow.

He said: “This toilet block is particularly attractive, being stone-built with a pitched and tiled roof.

"It sits in a great position in the centre of the town within a small row of shops which includes the Co-op supermarket.

"You could say these conveniences are in a really convenient location.”

The building is currently owned by Derbyshire Dales District Council, which has provided pre-planning consultation advice suggesting the property could be used within classes A1 to A5, which cover shops, professional services, food and drink, including takeaways.

There is also the option of conversion to office or leisure use, subject to planning permission, as well as the potential to extend the building on land at the rear, again subject to planning permission.

As it stands, the property retains its original layout, with separate ladies’, gents’ and disabled toilets.

There is a small outdoor grassed area at the rear of the building and a small area of land in front of the block, bringing the total area of the plot to around 144.5 square metres.

Nick added: “There’s a great deal of potential here, with the possibility of using it to run any of a wide variety of business types.

"Darley Dale is a popular town close to Matlock and attracts passing trade from tourists heading to and from Chatsworth and the Peak District National Park.”

Those interested in bidding can makes themselves privy to the relevant information by visiting the website or checking out the property in the latest auction catalogue, which features 46 lots due to be sold at the auction.

As well as the toilet block, lots include other commercial properties and development opportunities, plus a variety of houses and apartments, will also be going under the hammer.

For more information about any of the properties, or to find out how you can bid online or by telephone, call 01332 242880 or click here.