You need to try these 34 award-winning restaurants this summer across Derbyshire and the Peak District – perfect places to visit during a day trip

By Tom Hardwick
Published 3rd Jul 2025, 12:59 BST
These restaurants have been recognised as some of the finest across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District – making them perfect places to visit this summer.

Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District are home to a host of well-renowned places to eat – offering everything from authentic country inns to high-end fine dining.

These are 34 award-winning eateries across the county that are perfect to visit over the summer months – is there anywhere else that you think should be included in this list?

These award-winning eateries are perfect places to visit this summer across Derbyshire and the Peak District.

1. Award-winning places to eat

These award-winning eateries are perfect places to visit this summer across Derbyshire and the Peak District. Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
The Blind Bull at Little Hucklow, owned by Raab and Alison Dykstra-McCarthy, is listed in the Michelin Guide. The venue was praised for its “concise menu” which “offers refined classics with a focus on flavour - and a great selection for vegetarians.”

2. The Blind Bull, Little Hucklow

The Blind Bull at Little Hucklow, owned by Raab and Alison Dykstra-McCarthy, is listed in the Michelin Guide. The venue was praised for its “concise menu” which “offers refined classics with a focus on flavour - and a great selection for vegetarians.” Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
Chris Mapp, owner of The Tickled Trout in Barlow, was presented with the Craft Guild of Chefs Award by the Duchess of Edinburgh at London’s Grosvenor Hotel.

3. The Tickled Trout, Barlow

Chris Mapp, owner of The Tickled Trout in Barlow, was presented with the Craft Guild of Chefs Award by the Duchess of Edinburgh at London’s Grosvenor Hotel. Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
The Pack Horse in Hayfield is also recommended by the Michelin Guide for its “hearty pub dishes” that come with a “refined edge”.

4. The Pack Horse, Hayfield

The Pack Horse in Hayfield is also recommended by the Michelin Guide for its “hearty pub dishes” that come with a “refined edge”. Photo: Jason Chadwick

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 9
Next Page
Related topics:Peak DistrictDerbyshireChesterfield
News you can trust since 1852
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice