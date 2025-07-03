These are 34 award-winning eateries across the county that are perfect to visit over the summer months – is there anywhere else that you think should be included in this list?
These award-winning eateries are perfect places to visit this summer across Derbyshire and the Peak District. Photo: Brian Eyre
2. The Blind Bull, Little Hucklow
The Blind Bull at Little Hucklow, owned by Raab and Alison Dykstra-McCarthy, is listed in the Michelin Guide. The venue was praised for its “concise menu” which “offers refined classics with a focus on flavour - and a great selection for vegetarians.” Photo: Brian Eyre
3. The Tickled Trout, Barlow
Chris Mapp, owner of The Tickled Trout in Barlow, was presented with the Craft Guild of Chefs Award by the Duchess of Edinburgh at London’s Grosvenor Hotel. Photo: Brian Eyre
4. The Pack Horse, Hayfield
The Pack Horse in Hayfield is also recommended by the Michelin Guide for its “hearty pub dishes” that come with a “refined edge”. Photo: Jason Chadwick
