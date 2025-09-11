World’s first McDonald’s ‘hotel’ opens to celebrate the launch of the Monopoly game promotion in restaurants

McDonald’s unveiled a giant red hotel at the iconic Monopoly board location King’s Cross Station, to celebrate the return of the beloved Monopoly game promotion at McDonald’s across all UK restaurants.

But don’t expect room service - this bold pop-up is all about FREE Fries, McCafé® coffee, exclusive merch, and feel-good vibes. Bringing a much-needed burst of joy to the station after days of tube strikes, offering the perfect mid-morning and afternoon pick me up!

Members of the public were treated to free Monopoly game at McDonald’s promotional cash which they could use to ‘pay’ for McCafé® hot drinks and Fries at local McDonald’s restaurants - unlocking a chance to play the Monopoly game promotion at McDonald’s for free.

Exclusive merch was also up for grabs, turning the daily commute into a playful pit stop on the road to winning big. From branded hoodies to limited-edition tees, fans walked away with more than just a tasty treat.

Brothers and TV personalities Joe and George Baggs were also spotted ‘checking in’ at the eye-catching red hotel, bringing their signature cheeky charm to the life-sized Monopoly board. Playfully squabbling over oversized game pieces and dice, the duo turned heads - and stirred up nostalgic memories of childhood battles over the iconic board game.

Missed out? Fear not - McDonald’s is going on tour and heading to Manchester, Birmingham and Cardiff, giving away even more free Monopoly game at McDonald’s promotional cash in the next coming weeks. Plus, even more epic prizes that can be won in this year’s promotion. So, keep your eyes peeled…

What prizes are up for grabs this year…

There are over £2 million worth of cash prizes to be won, plus food, holidays, travel and experiences.

What’s on the menu this year…

Say hello to this year’s Monopoly promotion menu at McDonald’s UK with the brand-new Loaded Caramel McFlurry® and Honeycomb Latte. And for the first time ever, The Breakfast Wrap will be included in the Monopoly game promotion, alongside all regular and large McCafé® hot drinks , meaning you can win prizes with your breakfast! Fan favourites Philly Cheese Stack and Chicken Big Mac® are also making a comeback.

With a 1 in 4 chance to win instantly on-pack, and an epic prize pool to play for, everyone can win something special with McDonald’s Monopoly Special Edition.

Disclaimer: The Monopoly promotion at McDonald’s UK 2025 is only available to players aged 18 and over.