We chatted with Buxton’s newest coffee shop owner on his venture he is calling a ‘souvenir to the town’

Rasa Ko:fee is the newest project for Sam Sharma and his family which he is calling his gift to Buxton from a holiday he recently went on.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Businessman Sam said: “I went on holiday with my brother to a different town and we went to a lovely little coffee shop and thought how lovely it was and how there isn’t anything like this in Buxton.”

The duo then decided they could run a small coffee shop venue and within a month they had got the ball rolling and were working on opening Rosa.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sam said: “When you go on holiday you bring back a little souvenir from your travels and this is our souvenir to the town.”

Sam Sharma at his new Rasa Ko:ffee coffee shop on Terrace Road. Photo submitted

The small coffee shop only has eight tables and has an intimate and friendly vibe.

“I didn’t want to create a big cafe or something too commercial and mainstream, I just wanted somewhere where people could come and sit for a while and relax.”

Sam who arrived in Buxton in 2008 as a university student fell in love with the town and the people and decided to stay and make the town his home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The successful business man who has previously ran the Hydro Cafe, Noonology and also the Chakra Lounge has been bringing his vision to life at the new coffee shop on Terrace Road.

A family affair at Rasa Ko:fee. Photo submitted

The name of the new business brings together two initials of Saurabh, known as Sam’s mother’s name and two initials of his father’s name.

He said: “Rosa also means nectar and coffee is nectar too and we liked that we were able to bring everything together.”

There is no hot food but a great selection of cakes and fresh sandwiches with sourdough bread or chicken tika croissants.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rosa Ko:fee has been open since the start of June and Sam says he is already getting returning customers which is great.

He said: “I’m very happy at the moment and I’m here serving at Rosa five days a week.

“I am really enjoying bringing my vision to life.”

Never one to rest, he is already hard at work on his next project which he hopes will be signed off by the end of June.