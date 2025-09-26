The Pack Horse in Hayfield features in the 2025 edition of Estrella Damm’s Top 50 Gastropub awards – being named as the 18th best gastropub across the UK.
The rankings, which celebrate the highest standard of pub dining across the country, were launched in 2009 and have become one of the most prestigious industry awards.
These photos show what customers can expect from the pub, which is also listed in the Michelin Guide – will you be visiting over the coming weeks?
1. Award-winning pub to visit this autumn
This award-winning Derbyshire pub is perfect to visit over the autumn months. Photo: Brian Eyre
2. Pride at retaining top 20 ranking
Luke Payne is the chef and co-owner at the Pack Horse. He said: “This is our fourth year in the top 50, and our third year in a row in the top 20. It’s a huge honour for us, because it’s voted for by people in the industry. It’s recognition from our peers, it’s not a popularity contest - this is people in the know giving us their vote of confidence that we’re doing something really positive.” Photo: Brian Eyre
3. Team at the helm
Luke Payne and Emma Daniels, the pub’s co-owners, are pictured here. Luke said: “It’s a really cool environment, where you can have really high-quality gastropub food, in an environment that is still accessible to all. That’s something that we’ve always strived to keep - this pub has been part of the community for much longer than we’ve had it, so it’s important that we respect that.” Photo: Brian Eyre
4. Focus on local produce
Luke said: “We’re really proud to support Mettricks Butchers, just four miles down the road, which is known as one of the best butchers in the UK. Most of our fruit and veg now comes from Organic North, based in Manchester, who source directly from organic farmers across the UK - so we know that we’re getting the pick of the bunch with the produce we’re serving. Of course, that comes at a premium and it costs money, but we’re proud to showcase what this country is capable of achieving in terms of its produce, and to really shout about how great British farming is as well. It’s good for us to be at the forefront of that, showcasing all these incredible things that we’ve got on our doorstep.” Photo: Brian Eyre