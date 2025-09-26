4 . Focus on local produce

Luke said: “We’re really proud to support Mettricks Butchers, just four miles down the road, which is known as one of the best butchers in the UK. Most of our fruit and veg now comes from Organic North, based in Manchester, who source directly from organic farmers across the UK - so we know that we’re getting the pick of the bunch with the produce we’re serving. Of course, that comes at a premium and it costs money, but we’re proud to showcase what this country is capable of achieving in terms of its produce, and to really shout about how great British farming is as well. It’s good for us to be at the forefront of that, showcasing all these incredible things that we’ve got on our doorstep.” Photo: Brian Eyre