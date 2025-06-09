Derbyshire and the Peak District are awash with great places to eat, and a number of the county’s restaurants have been ranked among the UK’s best in the 2025 edition of the Michelin Guide.
These are the 10 Derbyshire eateries that come recommended by the renowned guide – winning recognition for their quality ingredients and creative menus.
1. Michelin-recommended restaurants
These are the Derbyshire restaurants that feature in the latest edition of the Michelin Guide. Photo: jason chadwick
2. The Blind Bull, Little Hucklow
The Blind Bull at Little Hucklow is listed in the Michelin Guide. The venue was praised for its “concise menu” which “incorporates international influences for some extra punch.” Photo: Brian Eyre
3. The Pack Horse, Hayfield
The Pack Horse in Hayfield is also recommended by the Michelin Guide for its “hearty pub dishes” that come with a “refined edge”. Photo: Brian Eyre
4. The Bulls Head, Holymoorside
The Bulls Head is listed in the Michelin Guide. It was described as a “gastronomically adventurous” eatery run by a “passionate team” - and also earned plaudits for their “quality produce.” Photo: Brian Eyre
