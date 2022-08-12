These are the 10 best places for ice cream in Derbyshire according to Google reviewers

4. Ripley

Emma and Jen's Super Whippy Ice Creams is based in Ripley where it is run by mother and daughter Emma Wealthall and Jennifer Holmes. From their vans, Emma sells in Belper and Kilburn and Jen in the Alfreton and Somercotes area. Their ice cream scores an average 4.9 out of 5 in 56 Google reviews. Chris Thomas comments: "The ice creams are out of this world." (generic photo: Stock Adobe/Amani A)

