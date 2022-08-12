Peak District Dairy is a family-run farm at Sherwood Road, Tideswell which sells home-produced ice creams from its vans which you can see all over Derbyshire including Bakewell Park, Surprise View, the Goyt Valley and Miller’s Dale Station . The ice cream scores an average 4.1 out of 5 rating out of 15 Google reviews. Alex Hopper comments: "Quite possibly the best ice cream I've ever had!" (generic photo: Adobe Stock/Dmitry Lobanov)

These are the 10 best places for ice cream in Derbyshire according to Google reviewers

You’re melting in the heatwave…..what would you give for an ice cream right now and where would you find the best in Derbyshire?

By Gay Bolton
Friday, 12th August 2022, 4:40 pm

We scoured the county for ten places selling ice-cold treats and matched them to their Google ratings.

So if you’re out and about this weekend and need to cool off, pick up a favourite summer sweet treat from one of these businesses.

1. Ashbourne

Coldeaton Jersey Ice Cream is based at Green House Farm, Windmill Lane, Ashbourne. The business is run by Jo Stubbs and sells variety of flavoured ice creams including salted caramel, black cherry, espresso, chocolate orange, honeycomb and gingerbread. Coldeaton scores an average 4.9 out of 5 in 35 Google reviews. Steven Fletcher comments: "Called at the farm “honesty “ shop. We had a strawberry and a chocolate ice cream. Both delectable."

Photo: Coldeaton Jersey Ice Cream

2. Bradwell

Bradwell’s Ice Cream has been produced for more than 100 years. From its base in Wortley Close, Bradwell the company makes and sells a variety of flavours including raspberry ripple, chocolate, salted caramel and cherry bakewell. Bradwell's scores a maximum 5 out of 5 among eight Google reviews. Charlie Williams comments: "Best ice cream I have ever eaten." (generic photo: Stock Adobe/S. Quinlans)

Photo: Stock Adobe/S Quintans

3. Spondon

Bluebell Dairy on Locko Road, Spondon, near Derby, makes luxury artisan ice cream with flavours including lemon curd, banoffee pie and liquorice. The ice cream scores an average 4.4 out of 5 in 662 Google reviews. Amy Facer comments: "So many choices for ice cream makes it hard to decide."

Photo: Submitted

4. Ripley

Emma and Jen's Super Whippy Ice Creams is based in Ripley where it is run by mother and daughter Emma Wealthall and Jennifer Holmes. From their vans, Emma sells in Belper and Kilburn and Jen in the Alfreton and Somercotes area. Their ice cream scores an average 4.9 out of 5 in 56 Google reviews. Chris Thomas comments: "The ice creams are out of this world." (generic photo: Stock Adobe/Amani A)

Photo: Stock Adobe/Amani A

