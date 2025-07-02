These are 68 of the best places for lunch across Derbyshire and the Peak District – perfect to visit during a day trip this summer

By Tom Hardwick
Published 2nd Jul 2025, 13:13 BST
These are 68 of the best restaurants, pubs and cafes to visit for lunch across Derbyshire and the Peak District over the summer months.

If you’re searching for somewhere to visit for lunch across Derbyshire and the Peak District this summer, then look no further.

We asked our readers to pick their favourite places to stop for a midday meal across the county – meaning you can plan ahead knowing that these pubs, restaurants and cafes have been recommended by locals.

The full list can be found below, and the eateries are not ranked in any particular order – will you be visiting any of these places over the coming weeks?

These are some of the best places to visit for lunch this summer across Derbyshire and the Peak District.

1. Best summer lunch spots

These are some of the best places to visit for lunch this summer across Derbyshire and the Peak District. Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
Chris Mackenzie-Thorpe said: “Nags Head at Castleton. Good food and good range of real ales.”

2. Ye Olde Nags Head, Cross Street, Castleton

Chris Mackenzie-Thorpe said: “Nags Head at Castleton. Good food and good range of real ales.” Photo: jason chadwick

Photo Sales
Alison Mary Titterton recommended The Old Smithy at Beeley.

3. The Old Smithy, Chapel Hill, Beeley

Alison Mary Titterton recommended The Old Smithy at Beeley. Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
Richard Smith said: “The Anchor, Brampton - lovely food, with the bonus of a great beer selection too.”

4. The Anchor, Factory Street, Brampton

Richard Smith said: “The Anchor, Brampton - lovely food, with the bonus of a great beer selection too.” Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 13
Next Page
Related topics:DerbyshirePeak District
News you can trust since 1852
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice