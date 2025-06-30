These boozers are among some of the oldest across Derbyshire, having served thirsty punters for centuries.
Not only have they stood the test of time, but some of these pubs come with remarkable histories – including some famous names said to have frequented them.
21 of Derbyshire’s most storied pubs are listed below – will you be visiting any of them over the summer months?
These are some of the best historic pubs to visit this summer across Derbyshire and the Peak District. Photo: Brian Eyre
2. The Rutland, Chesterfield
The Rutland has been a pub since 1870, but the building has stood for longer than that - previously serving as the home of Chesterfield’s Mayor. Photo: Brian Eyre
3. The Blind Bull, Little Hucklow
This lovingly-restored venue was opened as an inn back in the 12th century - making it one of the oldest pubs in Derbyshire. Photo: Brian Eyre
4. Ye Olde Nags Head, Cross Street, Castleton
Another 17th century coaching inn to feature on this list, the Olde Nags Head is situated in the heart of Castleton. Photo: jason chadwick