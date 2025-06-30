These are 21 historic pubs that you need to visit this summer across Derbyshire and the Peak District – including country inns with fascinating stories

By Tom Hardwick
Published 30th Jun 2025, 13:43 BST
These are 21 of the oldest pubs that are still welcoming customers across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District – perfect places to visit this summer.

These boozers are among some of the oldest across Derbyshire, having served thirsty punters for centuries.

Not only have they stood the test of time, but some of these pubs come with remarkable histories – including some famous names said to have frequented them.

21 of Derbyshire’s most storied pubs are listed below – will you be visiting any of them over the summer months?

These are some of the best historic pubs to visit this summer across Derbyshire and the Peak District. Photo: Brian Eyre

The Rutland has been a pub since 1870, but the building has stood for longer than that - previously serving as the home of Chesterfield’s Mayor.

2. The Rutland, Chesterfield

The Rutland has been a pub since 1870, but the building has stood for longer than that - previously serving as the home of Chesterfield’s Mayor. Photo: Brian Eyre

This lovingly-restored venue was opened as an inn back in the 12th century - making it one of the oldest pubs in Derbyshire.

3. The Blind Bull, Little Hucklow

This lovingly-restored venue was opened as an inn back in the 12th century - making it one of the oldest pubs in Derbyshire. Photo: Brian Eyre

Another 17th century coaching inn to feature on this list, the Olde Nags Head is situated in the heart of Castleton.

4. Ye Olde Nags Head, Cross Street, Castleton

Another 17th century coaching inn to feature on this list, the Olde Nags Head is situated in the heart of Castleton. Photo: jason chadwick

