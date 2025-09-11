These are 11 amazing restaurants that you have to try across Derbyshire and the Peak District – having been named among the UK’s best by the Michelin Guide

By Tom Hardwick
Published 11th Sep 2025, 21:31 BST
These are the restaurants across Derbyshire and the Peak District that feature in the 2025 edition of the Michelin Guide – ranking them among the country’s best places to eat.

Derbyshire and the Peak District are awash with great places to eat, and a number of the county’s restaurants have been ranked among the UK’s best in the 2025 edition of the Michelin Guide.

These are the 11 Derbyshire eateries that come recommended by the renowned guide – winning recognition for their quality ingredients and creative menus.

These Derbyshire eateries have all been named in the Michelin Gide - ranking them among the country’s best restaurants.

1. Award-winning places to eat across Derbyshire and the Peak District

These Derbyshire eateries have all been named in the Michelin Gide - ranking them among the country’s best restaurants. Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
The Blind Bull at Little Hucklow is listed in the Michelin Guide. The venue was praised for its “concise menu” which “incorporates international influences for some extra punch.”

2. The Blind Bull, Little Hucklow

The Blind Bull at Little Hucklow is listed in the Michelin Guide. The venue was praised for its “concise menu” which “incorporates international influences for some extra punch.” Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
The Pack Horse in Hayfield is also recommended by the Michelin Guide for its “hearty pub dishes” that come with a “refined edge”.

3. The Pack Horse, Hayfield

The Pack Horse in Hayfield is also recommended by the Michelin Guide for its “hearty pub dishes” that come with a “refined edge”. Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
The Bulls Head is listed in the Michelin Guide. It was described as a “gastronomically adventurous” eatery run by a “passionate team” - and also earned plaudits for their “quality produce.”

4. The Bulls Head, Holymoorside

The Bulls Head is listed in the Michelin Guide. It was described as a “gastronomically adventurous” eatery run by a “passionate team” - and also earned plaudits for their “quality produce.” Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Peak DistrictDerbyshire
News you can trust since 1852
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice