The landlord of a pub in Whaley Bridge has said goodbye to customers who have become friends.

Tony Gunner has been a familiar face at The Goyt Inn in Whaley Bridge since 2008.

Last week was his last shift behind the bar and the 71-year-old and his partner Jennifer Grant are relocating to Leek for a quieter life.

He said: “I love people, I love how different the days can be but at my age I don’t want to be humping barrels and working long days anymore, but I will miss this place.”

Tony Gunner, left, has said a fond farewell to the Goyt Inn in Whaley bridge which he has ran for 16 years.

Tony previously had a pub in Congleton before taking on The Goyt.

He said: “It’s a traditional cask pub, there are no cocktails, prosecco or fruit machines.

“People come in here to chat - there is a sign by the door which says enter as strangers leave as friends and it’s true.

“There are two choices; you have a chat with people or you sit in the corner like a lemon and most people do strike up conversations.

“Being next to the canal we get a lot of passing trade but everyone always leaves with a smile.”

Looking back at his time at the helm Tony said what he would remember most would be the characters who have the pub its soul.

He said: “We’ve had good times and bad too.

“We had the business with the dam but we turned that into a positive.

“I found a beer at the brewery called Chinook and said all profit from that would got to the mountain rescue team.”

The Chinook helicopter was a common sight during the town’s evacuation and was often see carrying sandbags to the dam.

The pub raised £1,000 which was match funded by the brewery.

Tony said: “We also had so much rain we flooded and the water was everywhere but the customers rallied round an helped us clear everything up.” Tony is moving to Leek but says he will never be able to stay away from pub life and says in a month he would have already picked up a few shifts in a new pub.

The Goyt Inn will be closed from Monday September, 30 to Saturday October, 5 where customers turned new landlords Eric and Jacqui will take over the running of the pub.