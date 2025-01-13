Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The last pub in a Peak District village is searching for a tenant to transform it from closure-threatened loss-maker into a “goldmine.”

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Anglers Rest in Bamford is losing money but could be transformed in the right hands, according to Elizabeth Marshall, chair of the board of directors of Bamford Community Society.

It is offering the pub, post office, bunkhouse and cafe to a tenant who would pay rent but keep any profit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, a £30,000 crowdfunder launched in November to stave off ‘imminent closure’ has raised £5,000.

The Anglers Rest in Bamford is seeking a tenant to stave off closure.

Ms Marshall said it had struggled since the last manager, who was on a salary, left just after lockdown.

She added: “I’m confident we can stay open long enough to install a tenant with the amount donated so far, but hitting the target would be good.

“It’s not currently profitable but in the right hands we think it’s a goldmine. We think the new tenant needs to have skin in the game to make a success of it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We need the right tenant who has sympathy to the community and events. The pub is very important to the village and many people’s social life revolves around it.”

The boozer was first saved from closure in 2013 by locals who wanted to keep a pub and post office in the village.

In December the community society announced it was struggling financially due to rising costs and faced closure without ‘immediate help’.

Ms Marshall said it was kept running by limited paid staff and volunteers including gardeners, maintenance crew, decorators and flower arrangers.