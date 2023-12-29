The 8 most booked restaurants in Derbyshire in December 2023, according to OpenTable

The latest rankings for the most booked restaurants on OpenTable in Derbyshire have been revealed.
Each month, website OpenTable analyses more than 400,000 new diner reviews and sorts them by category to help foodies discover new favourites.
This includes a top ten most booked list. Currently that list includes everything from village pubs, to independent Mediterranean restaurants, so there is plenty of popular options to help give you eating out inspiration.
Below are the top ten most booked restaurants in Derbyshire, according to OpenTable.
1. Devonshire Arms
The gastro pub in Baslow dates back to the 19th century and offers a fresh, seasonal menu coupled with local cask, world lagers and an extensive wine list. Photo: google
2. The Duncombe Arms
The Duncombe Arms in Ashbourne serves classic and modern British food of fine-dining quality in the warm, relaxed surroundings of a local country pub. Photo: google
3. A Tavola restaurant
A Tavola restaurant in New Mills is the third restaurant from award winning chef Alessio Muccio.Their pasta, Gelato and pastries/cakes are all freshly made onsite using traditional Sicilian recipes. Photo: jason chadwick
4. The Bluebell
The Bluebell at Church Lane, South Wingfield was included in a list of the 100 most popular outdoor dining restaurants in the UK for 2023. The pub is the only Derbyshire venue to have featured in the ranking, which was compiled using more than 1.3 million OpenTable diner reviews. Photo: google