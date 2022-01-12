Fajitas are on the menu at Las Iguanas, praised by one fan for its 'excellent food and service'.

TGI Fridays, Las Iquanas, Tapas Revolution - 9 of the best restaurants in Meadowhall according to TripAdvisor

Meadowhall is a retail palace – but aside from shopping, there are so many places to eat inside the huge mall in Sheffield.

By Richard Blackledge
Wednesday, 12th January 2022, 10:57 am

Here are the 9 best restaurants in the centre, according to TripAdvisor users.

1. Caffe Massarella, The Oasis, Meadowhall

2. Tapas Revolution, The Oasis, Meadowhall

"Wonderful friendly service," said one TripAdvisor user of Tapas Revolution. "Excellent tasty food with a great atmosphere."

3. Carluccio's, The Oasis, Meadowhall

4. YO! Sushi, Park Lane, Meadowhall

"Amazing food and staff," enthuses one TripAdvisor user of YO! Sushi's Meadowhall outlet, where diners sit amid the bustle of shoppers.

