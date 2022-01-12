Here are the 9 best restaurants in the centre, according to TripAdvisor users.
1. Caffe Massarella, The Oasis, Meadowhall
Supervisor Zoe Calder holds up some fruit tarts at Caffe Massarella, Meadowhall. Picture: Andrew Roe
Photo: Andrew Roe
2. Tapas Revolution, The Oasis, Meadowhall
"Wonderful friendly service," said one TripAdvisor user of Tapas Revolution. "Excellent tasty food with a great atmosphere."
Photo: Tapas Revolution
3. Carluccio's, The Oasis, Meadowhall
The late Antonio Carluccio is pictured - the restaurant in his name at Meadowhall scores highly. Picture: Dean Atkins
Photo: Dean Atkins
4. YO! Sushi, Park Lane, Meadowhall
"Amazing food and staff," enthuses one TripAdvisor user of YO! Sushi's Meadowhall outlet, where diners sit amid the bustle of shoppers.
Photo: YO! Sushi