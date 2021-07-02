Take a sneak peek inside newly renovated Buxton pub with these pictures
Take a sneak peek inside a newly renovated Buxton pub ahead of its official opening this weekend with these photos.
Friday, 2nd July 2021, 6:08 pm
The Milton’s Tap, formerly the Milton’s Head, has undergone a complete refurbishment and will open its doors tomorrow (Saturday).
Rick Ellison, who also runs three other popular pubs in the High Peak and Hope Valley including the Old Hall in Hope, took over as licensee at the Spring Gardens premises in 2019.
Speaking when he took over, Rick said the plans for the pub were to redecorate it in a ‘warm, cosy style with carefully selected traditional and antique furniture and quirky ornaments and features to add character’.
