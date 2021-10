Santiago occupies the Old Pump House on George Street and features a shop selling authentic Spanish food as well a casual cafe area and formal restaurant.

The business is due to open this week, and our photographer Jason Chadwick has captured these pictures to whet your appetite.

See this week’s Buxton Advertiser for the full story.

1. Santiago Santiago restaurant, cafe and deli Photo: jason chadwick Photo Sales

2. Santiago Santiago restaurant, cafe and deli Photo: jason chadwick Photo Sales

3. Santiago Santiago restaurant, cafe and deli Photo: jason chadwick Photo Sales

4. Santiago Santiago restaurant, cafe and deli Photo: jason chadwick Photo Sales