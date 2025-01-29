Savvy shoppers can save big on top takeaways by using cashback deals | NATIONALWORLD

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

If you’re planning a relaxing, romantic Valentine’s night in with a cheeky takeaway, follow this simple guide to save up to 25%

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Let’s face it, getting a table in a romantic restaurant for Valentine’s can be a fool’s errand - if you’ve not booked by now you could be out of luck altogether, and some establishments have been known to bump up prices because of demand.

A romantic night in is many people’s preference anyway, especially with the enormous variety of cuisines available via the big delivery apps such as Just Eat and Deliveroo. And your Valentine’s treat needn’t break the bank either, if you follow savvy guide to unlock some pretty big savings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While the big takeaway brands offer seasonal savings and other incentives, you can make your money go even further by also using a cashback site.

For instance, by using Top Cashback, one of the leading brands in this field, you can significantly reduce the cost of your orders from Just Eat, Deliveroo and other providers, but some food fans worry the process is over complicated.

Save money on family takeways by using cashback sites

This handy guide will take you through every step to show you how simple it really is - and help you save on your favourite food.

Here’s how to get started.

Step 1: Sign up for Top Cashback

To begin, sign up for a free Top Cashback account if you don’t already have one. Visit Top Cashback’s Just Eat page to create an account and access available deals. Simply click here to get going.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Step 2: Search for Just Eat deals

After logging in, search for “Just Eat” using the Top Cashback website’s search bar. This will take you to their dedicated Just Eat page, which displays current cashback rates and promotional offers. Boosted cashback rates may occasionally be available.

Step 3: Redirect to Just Eat

Click the “Get Cashback” button on the Just Eat page to be redirected to the Just Eat website. Ensure that you complete your purchase without opening other tabs or applications to ensure proper cashback tracking.

Step 4: Place Your Order

Browse the Just Eat platform and select your preferred takeaway options. Once you have added items to your basket, proceed with your order as usual.

Step 5: Monitor Your Cashback

After placing your order, your cashback should appear in your Top Cashback account as pending. This may take a few days to process, and once confirmed, you can withdraw the funds via bank transfer, PayPal, or gift cards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Benefits of using Top Cashback

Cost savings - Cashback provides a straightforward way to reduce takeaway costs.

Cashback provides a straightforward way to reduce takeaway costs. Ease of use - Top Cashback’s platform simplifies the process of earning cashback.

Top Cashback’s platform simplifies the process of earning cashback. Additional offers - Periodic promotions can increase savings.

Other ways to save on takeaways

Cashback for other providers - Platforms like Uber Eats and Deliveroo also offer cashback deals on Top Cashback. Check their pages for specific offers.

- Platforms like Uber Eats and Deliveroo also offer cashback deals on Top Cashback. Check their pages for specific offers. Voucher codes - Combine cashback with discount codes available on takeaway platforms for added savings.

- Combine cashback with discount codes available on takeaway platforms for added savings. Loyalty programs - Some takeaway providers, such as Domino’s, offer loyalty rewards for repeat customers.

- Some takeaway providers, such as Domino’s, offer loyalty rewards for repeat customers. Seasonal promotions -Many restaurants and platforms run special offers during January and other times of the year.

Tips for Maximising Savings

Combine discounts - Use voucher codes alongside cashback for maximum savings.

Use voucher codes alongside cashback for maximum savings. Referral bonuses - Top Cashback often rewards users for referring friends.

Top Cashback often rewards users for referring friends. Monitor rates - Cashback rates may change, so regularly check for updates.

Using Top Cashback with Just Eat and other providers can help make takeaways more affordable. Take advantage of these savings opportunities to enjoy your favourite meals without overspending.

This article was updated on January 29 2025 to reflect new Valentine’s Day offers.