Retrospective plans submitted to covert former High Peak fire station to pizza takeaway

Epic Pizza is looking for retrospective planning permission to allow a change of use from part of a former fire station to become a hot food takeaway business.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The pizza company, at Hague Bar Depot , Hague Bar Road, New Mills was up until July 2024, based at Newtown Station to the current site as the costs had become unviable.

Applicant Paul Cain said: “We rented the application site in 2021 using it for the storage of pizza ovens, and trailer units – small and large - although the larger units are mainly stored at a site in Buxton.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Epic Pizza states they looked for other sites prior to moving but only one was available and in consultations with the Council's Environmental Health Service that one was considered to be unsuitable.

Epic Pizza New Mills has submitted retrospective plans to covert former High Peak fire station to pizza takeaway.

The application site is part of a former Fire Station and Council Depot sold by High Peak Borough Council in approximately the year 2020. The depot comprises the former fire station building, a corrugated metal building in the northwest part of the depot yard, several containers, an oil tank, and a small metal shed.

Epic Pizza do festivals and pop up events with a trailer but were looking to expand.The hours of operation for the takeaway are 4pm to 9pm Thursdays to Saturdays and it is noted in the application approximately 70 per cent of the orders received are delivered and about 30 per cent are collected.

Mr Cain said: “Four parking spaces are proposed in the yard. The two delivery vehicles, when not delivering, would park in the yard. There are approximately three or four collections per hour and the delivery vehicles make six to seven visits per hour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The business spaces out the collections for every 10 minutes.

“Customers ordering food for collection are asked to park in the yard.”

In a statement submitted with the planning application it is noted the proposed structure, situated on the main road between Marple and New Mills approximately 300 metres from the built-up edge of New Mills, is considered to be partial re-development of previously developed land and as such is appropriate development provided it does not have a greater impact on the openness of the Green Belt than the existing development.

Speaking of how the application benefits the area Mr Cain said: “Prior to moving to the site, the business employed four employees including the two partners and two part-time staff and open only on Fridays.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“After moving to the site the business, in addition to the two partners, employs six additional permanent part-time staff at 15 hours per week including two delivery drivers and in the spring and summer fifteen to twenty part-time casuals.

“The business sources as much as possible from the local economy. For instance, the business buys all its meat from a local butcher.

“They also use the local firms for the purchase of uniforms and the servicing of all their vehicles and trailers.”

He added: “The development is on previously developed land, would not increase sprawl, would not harm residential amenity, would provide parking for customers, and would improve the appearance of the site.

“The Council is asked to approve this application.”

A delegated decision from High Peak Borough Council’s planning officers is expected in the coming months.