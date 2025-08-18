Rebecca and Dan and their children Eric, eight, and Elsie, six ready to take on The Duke. Photp Stars Pubs

New life is being breathed into a pub in Burbage with a £240,000 revamp, which will see the premises reopen in October as a family and dog-friendly location – as well as a hub of the community.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Building work is due to start on August, 26 to reopen The Duke, Burbage, after a four-year closure.

The £240,000 joint investment is being made by Heineken-owned Star Pubs 1 and new licensee, Rebecca Higgins together with husband Dan Higgins, and will see the pub restored to its former glory.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rebecca, who is a former Buxton University graduate, was manager of The Duke for three years between 2013 and 2016.

What The Duke in Burbage will look like after the £240,000 revamp. Photo Stars Pubs

She said: “The Duke holds a special place in our hearts for Dan and myself as we met at the pub when I was working there and so is the reason we’re a family today.

“I took time out to bring up our children. They are older now, and I have gained further management experience, so I feel it is the right time to realise my long-term dream to run my own pub, and not just any pub, our local.”

Rebecca says it is not just her and her family who think The Duke is amazing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The whole community used it years ago as it was a really friendly place with lots going on. I am on a mission to rekindle that feeling and with Star Pubs investing in it, we will be able to do so.

Rebecca and Dan with the new plans for The Duke which will open in early Octoenr after a £240,000 refurbishment. Photo Stars Pubs

“As well as being somewhere for locals, I want visitors including dog walkers and dogs to come and feel welcome and to experience real Derbyshire hospitality.”

The funds are being invested on repainting the exterior of the pub in olive green and cream colours, offset with classic carriage lanterns and wall-mounted downlighters.

The outdoor seating area will feature artificial grass, bleached wood decking and balustrade fencing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

New metal and timber tables and chairs and wooden planters will complete the look and provide space for alfresco eating and drinking.

Inside the main bar, dining and lounge areas are being redecorated with warm olive-coloured walls, new curtains, blinds and bric-a-brac, a stripped wooden bar and timber floors giving the interior a brighter, fresher look and feel.

New furniture is being installed throughout, including wooden tables and chairs and upholstered chairs and benches. The toilets are also being revamped with new sanitaryware fitted.

The kitchen is being replaced to allow the pub to broaden its food offer. Food will be available seven days a week lunchtime and in the evening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The menu at The Duke will include homemade pub classic and at lunchtime, sandwiches and lighter bites as well as a traditional Sunday lunch.

Rebecca said she will also be creating a doggy menu for everyone’s four-legged friends.

The couple’s plans for The Duke include a Thursday night quiz, food themed evenings, which were really popular in the pub’s heyday, and regular live music.

There will also be good fresh coffee using beans from Buxton Roastery and home-made cakes from 10am and Rebecca is planning twice weekly coffee and cake mornings at the pub.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “I’ve missed working at The Duke and am looking forward to getting back behind the bar.

“I got my first pub job at 14 and knew the pub industry was where I wanted to work. I have always wanted to run my own pub and so have to pinch myself that The Duke will be mine.

“Dan will help out when he can with the help of family. The kids would love to work in the pub too, but they’re too young.”

Eric is eight and Elsie is six and will be part of the family project.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When the doors to The Duke reopen, drinks will include premium draught beers such as Cruz Campo, Beavertown neck oil and Birra Moretti.

There will be ciders and a selection of wines and spirits plus a comprehensive soft drinks and low and no-alcohol range.

As part of the refurbishment, the latest dispense technology is being installed to ensure consistent superior quality draught beer, and cider, whilst reducing waste, water, and energy consumption.

There will also be three HD TVs that will screen major sports events on terrestrial channels.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

David O’Brien, business development manager for Star Pubs & Bars, added: “We’re delighted to be co-investing with Rebecca and Dan to reopen The Duke.

“It’s part of a £40m investment thatHeineken UK is making this year upgrading and reopening pubs.

“The investment and Rebecca’s obvious passion for The Duke will reboot it and give Burbage a fantastic neighbourhood local that residents can walk to.

“It is in a fantastic location, walking distance from the town centre, but also with country walks and a campsite nearby, so ideal for day trippers, hikers and nature lovers generally.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Rebecca is the ideal candidate to take on The Duke having run it so successfully in the past and coming from the community herself. I wish her and Dan and Buxton residents some fantastic days and evenings ahead at The Duke once more.

Follow Rebecca and Dan on Facebook searching for The Duke, Burbage.