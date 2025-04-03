Buxton Mountain Rescue Team had to ford the River Dove to carry an injured walker who had fallen on Saturday morning. Photo contributed.Buxton Mountain Rescue Team had to ford the River Dove to carry an injured walker who had fallen on Saturday morning. Photo contributed.
Buxton Mountain Rescue Team had to ford the River Dove to carry an injured walker who had fallen on Saturday morning. Photo contributed.

Photo gallery – memories to take you back to April 2013 across the High Peak

By Lucy Ball

Retro reporter

Published 3rd Apr 2025, 15:29 BST
Here are 12 fabulous memories taken across Buxton and the High Peak in April 2013 but which can you remember?

Share with the mountain rescue team who got wet mid rescue or the staff from the travel agents and see how much everyone has changed.

Dove Holes farmers market, Tom Prince and Keegan Ridgway with a guess the herb competition. Photo Jason Chadwick

1. Guess the herb competition

Dove Holes farmers market, Tom Prince and Keegan Ridgway with a guess the herb competition. Photo Jason Chadwick Photo: Jason Chadwick

Dove Holes farmers market, pupils busy serving on one of their stalls. Photo Jason Chadwick

2. Farmers market

Dove Holes farmers market, pupils busy serving on one of their stalls. Photo Jason Chadwick Photo: Jason Chadwick

Chapel Town Youth Under-18s with the Stockport Metro League Cup. Photo contributed.

3. Cup winners

Chapel Town Youth Under-18s with the Stockport Metro League Cup. Photo contributed. Photo: contributed

The staff of Thomson Travel, Buxton. Photo Jason Chadwick

4. Thomson Travel

The staff of Thomson Travel, Buxton. Photo Jason Chadwick Photo: Jason Chadwick

