Peak District: Seven romantic restaurants for Valentine's Day 2022

Using Google Reviews for reference, we’ve taken a look at all the romantic restaurants across the Peak District and put the seven best into this list.
1. Samuel Fox Country Inn
Samuel Fox Country Inn, Stretfield Road, Bradwell, Hope Valley, S33 9JT. Rating: 4.6/5 (based on 159 Google Reviews). "Incredible food, great friendly service, definitely a special venue for an occasion."
Photo: Google
2. Merchant's Yard
Merchant's Yard, St. John's Road, Tideswell, Buxton, SK17 8NY. Rating: 4.7/5 (based on 352 Google Reviews). "Excellent food and service. Really nice setting and good atmosphere. Recommended."
Photo: -
3. Il Lupo
Il Lupo, Eaton Hill, Baslow, Bakewell, DE45 1SB. Rating: 4.6/5 (based on 304 Google Reviews). "Superb food. Polite and friendly service. Make sure you book a table in advance. Very popular!"
Photo: -
4. Curry Cottage at Lovers' Leap
Curry Cottage at Lovers' Leap, The Dale, Stoney Middleton, Hope Valley, S32 4TF. Rating: 4.6/5 (based on 255 Google Reviews). "Delicious Indian food in a minimalist, cosy cottage restaurant."
Photo: Google