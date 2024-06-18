Peak District restaurants: These are some of the best places to eat across Derbyshire and the Peak District – recommended by the experts from the Good Food Guide

By Tom Hardwick
Published 18th Jun 2024, 10:39 BST
The Good Food Guide has ranked these restaurants as the best across Derbyshire and the Peak District.

If you’re looking for somewhere to eat across Derbyshire and the Peak District, look no further than the places recommended by the Good Food Guide – ranging from gastropubs serving up modern British cuisine to high-end restaurants.

Every Derbyshire eatery listed by the Good Food Guide can be found below – will you be visiting any of these places in the coming weeks?

1. Best rated restaurants

The Pack Horse at Hayfield has a “good” rating from the Good Food Guide.

2. The Pack Horse, Hayfield

The Pack Horse at Hayfield has a “good” rating from the Good Food Guide. Photo: Brian Eyre

The Prince of Wales at Baslow is another “local gem” according to the Good Food Guide.

3. Prince of Wales, Baslow

The Prince of Wales at Baslow is another “local gem” according to the Good Food Guide. Photo: Brian Eyre

The Good Food Guide gave Fischer’s Baslow Hall a “very good” rating.

4. Fischer's at Baslow Hall, Baslow

The Good Food Guide gave Fischer’s Baslow Hall a “very good” rating. Photo: Brian Eyre

