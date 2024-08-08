Peak District restaurants: The best value places to eat across Derbyshire and the Peak District – perfect to visit this summer

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 8th Aug 2024, 14:15 GMT
These restaurants across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District were ranked as the best value places to eat by OpenTable.

If you’re planning a Derbyshire or Peak District trip this summer, and are looking for somewhere to enjoy a meal, these restaurants offer the best value for money – according to OpenTable.

Each month, OpenTable analyses nearly 2 million global diner reviews from the past four months.

The restaurants listed below were rated by customers as the best value places to eat across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District for August 2024 – should anywhere else be included in their ranking?

1. Best value places to eat

Stones has a 4.9/5 rating based on 2,579 OpenTable reviews - and features in their list of the best value places to eat across Derbyshire.

2. Stones, Dale Road, Matlock

Stones has a 4.9/5 rating based on 2,579 OpenTable reviews - and features in their list of the best value places to eat across Derbyshire. Photo: Google

Odyssey has a 4.9/5 rating based on 870 OpenTable reviews - being ranked among Derbyshire’s best value restaurants.

3. Odyssey Greek Restaurant, Knifesmithgate, Chesterfield

Odyssey has a 4.9/5 rating based on 870 OpenTable reviews - being ranked among Derbyshire’s best value restaurants. Photo: Google

The Dovecote also features in this list, building up a 4.8/5 rating based on 2,035 OpenTable reviews.

4. The Dovecote, Morley Hayes Hotel, Ilkeston

The Dovecote also features in this list, building up a 4.8/5 rating based on 2,035 OpenTable reviews. Photo: Brian Eyre

