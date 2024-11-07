Peak District restaurants: Award-winning eatery in the heart of the Peak District named among the best restaurants in the UK

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 7th Nov 2024, 13:14 BST
An Italian eatery in the Peak District has been named among the best restaurants across the UK.

1530 The Restaurant, located on Cross Street in Castleton, has retained its Gold Seal in the Restaurants category of the Good Food Awards 2024/25.

The Gold Seal is bestowed upon eateries that have earned consistently high customer ratings and votes over a three year period – meaning that only the best places to eat across the country are rewarded with the Gold Seal.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

1530 is run by Alicia Shearer, who moved to Derbyshire from Australia, along with her partner Tim Stoddard. It opened in December 2010, after undergoing an extensive revamp to transform the 16th century building from a bookshop into a restaurant.

1530 has once again been named among the UK’s best places to eat.placeholder image
1530 has once again been named among the UK’s best places to eat.

1530 offers something to satisfy everyone’s tastes – with their menu including pizzas, pasta dishes, steaks, vegan food, brunches, Sunday roasts, desserts and more.

The Good Food Award was established in 2002. Since then, it has aimed to promote local, independent businesses serving up high-quality food.

READ THIS: The happiest places to live across Derbyshire and the Peak District are revealed by new survey – with Bakewell, Buxton, Belper, Hathersage and Heanor ranked highly for green spaces, pubs and schools

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The awards are free to enter for all businesses. The winners in each category are chosen on merit, ensuring that the most deserving nominees are recognised for their efforts.

1530 is certainly popular among its customers. It has garnered a 4.7/5 rating based on 373 Google reviews – with visitors praising the “attentive staff, delicious food and great ambience.”

Related topics:Peak DistrictRestaurantsDerbyshire
News you can trust since 1852
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice