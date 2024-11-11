Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peaks are home to a host of well-renowned places to eat – offering everything from authentic country inns to high-end fine dining.
These are 28 award-winning eateries across the county – will you be visiting any of them over the coming weeks?
1. Award-winning eateries
These are some of the award-winning places to eat across Derbyshire. Photo: jason chadwick
2. The Tickled Trout, Barlow
Chris Mapp, owner of The Tickled Trout in Barlow, was presented with the Craft Guild of Chefs Award by the Duchess of Edinburgh at London’s Grosvenor Hotel. Photo: Brian Eyre
3. The Blind Bull, Little Hucklow
The Blind Bull at Little Hucklow, owned by Raab and Alison Dykstra-McCarthy, is listed in the Michelin Guide. The venue was praised for its “concise menu” which “offers refined classics with a focus on flavour - and a great selection for vegetarians.” Photo: Brian Eyre
4. Darleys Restaurant, Darley Abbey Mills, Derby
Darleys features in the Michelin Guide, where it is praised for its “eye-catching décor” and “appealing, creative dishes.” Photo: Google
