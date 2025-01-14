Peak District pubs: These 14 historic pubs are among the oldest across Derbyshire and the Peak District – perfect places to visit in 2025

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 14th Jan 2025, 11:12 BST
These are 14 of the oldest pubs that are still welcoming customers across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District – perfect places to visit during 2025.

These boozers are among some of the oldest across Derbyshire, having served thirsty punters for centuries.

Not only have they stood the test of time, but some of these pubs come with remarkable histories – including some famous names said to have frequented them.

READ THIS: 39 of the best places you need visit for breakfast in 2025 across Derbyshire and the Peak District – as recommended by locals

14 of Derbyshire’s most storied pubs are listed below – will you be visiting any of them during 2025?

These are some of the oldest pubs across the county.

1. Derbyshire’s oldest pubs

These are some of the oldest pubs across the county. Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
This lovingly-restored venue was opened as an inn back in the 12th century - making it one of the oldest pubs in Derbyshire.

2. The Blind Bull, Little Hucklow

This lovingly-restored venue was opened as an inn back in the 12th century - making it one of the oldest pubs in Derbyshire. Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
This 17th century pub is said to have been frequented by highwayman Dick Turpin - and it is still open today.

3. Holly Bush Inn, Holly Bush Lane, Makeney

This 17th century pub is said to have been frequented by highwayman Dick Turpin - and it is still open today. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
The Old Hall Hotel has been an inn since 1730 - making it another of the oldest pubs across the Peak District.

4. The Old Hall Hotel, Hope

The Old Hall Hotel has been an inn since 1730 - making it another of the oldest pubs across the Peak District. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:DerbyshirePeak DistrictChesterfield
News you can trust since 1852
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice