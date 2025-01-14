These boozers are among some of the oldest across Derbyshire, having served thirsty punters for centuries.
Not only have they stood the test of time, but some of these pubs come with remarkable histories – including some famous names said to have frequented them.
READ THIS: 39 of the best places you need visit for breakfast in 2025 across Derbyshire and the Peak District – as recommended by locals
14 of Derbyshire’s most storied pubs are listed below – will you be visiting any of them during 2025?
1 / 4