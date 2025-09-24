A Peak District hotel has scooped a prestigious national industry award – ranking it as the best place to stay across the country

The Cavendish Hotel at Baslow, located on the Chatsworth Estate, was named as the winner of the AA Hotel of the Year Award for 2025 – following a ceremony in London on Monday, September 22.

Richard Palmer, Managing Director of Estate Escapes by The Devonshire Group, said: “At The Cavendish, we’ve always aimed to provide a genuine countryside experience - combining local food, Derbyshire craftsmanship, comfortable rooms and the natural beauty of the area around us.

“Being recognised as AA Hotel of the Year is an incredibly proud moment for us and a reflection of the hard work and care our team puts in every day to make this a welcoming place for our guests.”

In summer 2024, The Cavendish Hotel at Baslow unveiled a completely new look, bringing together the very best British designers and local makers to transform it into a unique rural retreat. The hotel was redesigned by renowned interior designer Nicola Harding, working in close partnership with Laura Burlington, who drew on inspiration from the surrounding Derbyshire countryside and Chatsworth.

The 28 characterful and comfortable bedrooms offer timeless vintage-inspired interiors, whilst artwork sourced from the family’s private collection adorns the walls. Two restaurants, The Garden Room and The Gallery (the latter of which has three AA Rosettes), showcase innovative dishes which celebrate the Peak District’s best-known producers.

Inspectors commented on how the recent refurbishment of the hotel “called on the history and heritage of the estate and family, local craftspeople, employing local people and sustainable design to help transform this amazing property.”

The AA Hospitality Awards are the largest and most renowned event in the UK hospitality calendar, celebrating the best hotels and restaurants, as well as key individuals in the industry. The award is the highest accolade for hotels, awarded to those that are recognised as being outstanding examples in their particular market.