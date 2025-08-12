A new takeaway is opening in Hayfield using traditional recipes learned from the chef’s grandmother to bring a taste of northern India and Pakistan to the people of the High Peak.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pahari Salan - Hayfield Mountain Curry opened on Friday August, 8 with Eddie Khan cooking up a storm for locals.

Eddie learned to cook when he was living in America in his 20s following the recipes his grandmother gave him .

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Having lived in Hayfield for years and regularly cooking up a curry for his neighbours, he decided to go for it and launch as a business.

Eddie Khan of Hayfield Mountain Curry. . Photo Brian Eyre

Now in his 60s Eddie said: “My grandmother shared her recipes with me when I was younger so these are her traditional foods and curries.

“Everyone has always loved my cooking as it is a bit different. It's not what you would find in a restaurant.

“I cook the traditional meals from northern Indian and Pakistan and they are lovely.”

He says a new eatery is what the village needs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hayfield mountain curry. Jim Medway, Eddie Khan and Rachel Khan. Photo Brian Eyre

“We lost the Royal Hotel and that was a hub for the village but the village is still growing and so many homes are AirBnBs or holiday homes and opening up as a takeaway from my home will give people more options to eat when they are on holiday.”

Eddie’s menu features starters such as chapli kebab, which is two spiced beef kebabs or chickpea and potato salad.

The menu will change weekend to weekend but the offering on the opening weekend included a tarka dal, a vegetarian lentil curry, jeera aloo a potato curry along with chicken achari or beef kofta curry.

Eddie said: “I’m starting out small with a beef, a chicken and a vegetarian dish.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hayfield mountain curry. Eddie Khan. Photo Brian Eyre

“I know there are food intolerances and dietary requirements so I have tried to make things to appeal to a wider market.

“The menu will not stay the same - it will be changing and there will be different dishes coming to the menu because I don’t want to be cooking the same things all the time.

“I want to share more dishes with people.”

Pahari Salan - Hayfield Mountain Curry will be open Fridays, Saturday and orders must be done in advance before 6pm. Collection between 7pm and 9pm from Shudehill on Market Street.