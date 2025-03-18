Buxton Brewery has revamped and reopened a new cocktail bar in Buxton, Sock and Buskin. Photo submitted

A new cocktail bar has opened in Buxton and says it wants to be ‘the’ cocktail bar for the town

Sock and Buskin opened on Friday March, 7 in what was the cellar bar.

It is one of three venues in the town owned by Buxton Brewery, the Tap House and Trackside, and all sites are currently undergoing a revamp.

Shannon Dufton from the Buxton Brewery team said: “Everything feels very exciting at the minute.

“It is no secret that last year Buxton Brewery went into administration.

“But the brewery was bought out and investment is going back into the company, the town and the community.”

Sock & Buskin, so named after the Greek comedy and tragedy masks which have symbolised and adorned the Performing Arts for centuries, is inspired by the culture, theatre and history of our beautiful home town of Buxton, says Shannon.

The general manager for the George Street venue is Jake who is also the resident cocktail aficionado, and the hand crafted cocktails are made using the teams’s bespoke Sock & Buskin London dry gin.

Shannon said: “We have curated some great wines and of course our Buxton Brewery will be on tap.

“We want to become the place for cocktails in the town, followed by the home of Sunday roasts in the Tap House with our new head chef Dan.”

The Tap House has had a revamp as well as the trackside and brewery but Sock and Buskin is the new venture.

Shannon said: “There is an energy which wasn’t here before.

“Renovations are happening everyone is ready for beer garden weather again and the hundreds of thousands of pounds is being spent in Buxton for Buxton people.

“We know our beer is drunk all over the world but Buxton is our home and one we want to celebrate and be part of and of course invest in.

“Giving people a new and elevated place to meet with friends and have a drink.

“This feels like a breath of fresh air, new eyes and a reason to be excited again.

“We think you are going to love Sock and Buskin so pop along and take a look for yourself.”