New Buxton seafood restaurant will have Michelin trained chefs cooking up different dishes daily

By Lucy Ball

Retro reporter

Published 3rd Sep 2024, 16:10 BST
GoFish Seafood Bar and Grill is the new seafood restaurant rooted in a century-old family tradition is opening in Harpur Hill.

Third generation fishmonger Danny Morris said: “We are building on 100 years of seafood excellence and the latest venture offers a modern twist on classic seafood dishes, crafted by three top chefs.”

Head Chef Todd Carroll has worked in London for many years and worked under Gordon Ramsey.

He will be joined by Alan Hill who has worked in Michelin starred restaurants in Jersey and on Chatsworth Estate and Sean Richardson who honed his trade under a Michelin starred seafood chef from L'Enclume.

Using the contacts Danny has acquired over the years the food will be an ever changing and evolving menu using daily market catches and exotic specials.

The restaurant will open at 9am and serve breakfast, or the first catch, which will serve kippers and smoked salmon.

Danny said: “Our main focus will be on top end, great quality fish.”

The main menu, or main catch, will be the daily changing menu using the freshest fish on the day.

The new restaurant will also be offering its own twist on an afternoon tea, an afternoon sea, and there will also be a takeaway element where customers can get fish and chips from the sail away menu.

The restaurant is still being kitted out with a commercial kitchen and licensed bar but Danny hopes to be welcoming his first customers by the end of the month or early October.

GoFish Seafood Bar and Grill will bring a coastal-inspired décor together with a family-friendly atmosphere, making it perfect for any occasion.

Danny said: “We will also have our brand new fish counter to perfectly accompany the restaurant space - you won’t find anything similar within a 100 miles.”

Danny’s grandad started selling fish opposite in Higher Buxton 100 years ago.

His dad continued the family business and Danny has been at the helm for 32 years now.

He added: “I’m extremely proud my two sons have joined the family business and will push to make a huge success of the new venture.”

For more information visit gofishseafoodbargrill.co.uk

