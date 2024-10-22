Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Two friends have taken on a new project and will be opening a new cafe, Blossom, in a few weeks.

For Nichola Noodle her dream has always been to open her own cafe and by doing so she has saved herself and her friend who was dealing with addiction problems.

Nichola went ot Nepal and made it to Everest Base Camp and said it changed her life but her dad died while she was out there and she felt the trip had been tainted.

Chef friend Robbie Keeling was suffering with drink and addiction and Nichola wanted to get him back on track.

Nichola Noodle, Robbie Keeling and their chef Kyla Newstead at the new Blossom Cafe.

She said: “I booked him a flight and told him we were going.

“And it made him evaluate our lives and priorities.”

Nichola says has been sober since her return and the trip has helped Robbie tackle his problems.

She said: “I have always worked in cafes and hospitality and I had this vision of opening my own cafe and being my own boss.

“Robbie is the best chef there is and he has a huge following as people know he is good.

“So I wanted to open a cafe and I wanted to do it with my friend but the time was never right.

“Now we have made this dream a reality and I want it to be open on November 12, which is also my birthday.” The cafe will take over what was The Tradesmen’s Entrance in Higher Buxton and will be serving traditional cafe food with some specials that Robbie will be rustling up.

Nichola said: “I painted the cafe bright orange as it is such a happy colour and called it Blossom as it’s my time to blossom and grow.

“I have four children and wanted to give them a future, a job and security.

“In the future maybe three or four years down the line I will step back and let them take over but for now I’m really excited and can’t wait to be open.”

The cafe is being redesigned and when it opens will see a breakfast bar so diners can sit in the window to eat and there will be different lights and a new kitchen is also being installed.