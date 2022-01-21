Nando's responds to rumours restaurant is opening in Buxton

Rumours the fast food company, famed for its peri-peri chicken, is planning to open a restaurant in Buxton have been circulating in recent weeks, with some people contacting the Buxton Advertiser to find out more.

However, we asked the company for a comment, and the response wasn’t what fans of the chain will want to hear.

Fred Chesher, PR lead for Nando’s said: “Unfortunately the rumours aren’t true, sorry!

Is Nando's coming to the High Peak? Picture - Nando's press gallery

“If this changes then I will definitely let you know but there are no plans to open in Buxton this year and none currently for 2023 either -sorry.”