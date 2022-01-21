Nando's responds to rumours restaurant is opening in Buxton
Restaurant chain Nando’s has responded to speculation it is opening in Buxton.
Friday, 21st January 2022, 5:03 pm
Rumours the fast food company, famed for its peri-peri chicken, is planning to open a restaurant in Buxton have been circulating in recent weeks, with some people contacting the Buxton Advertiser to find out more.
However, we asked the company for a comment, and the response wasn’t what fans of the chain will want to hear.
Fred Chesher, PR lead for Nando’s said: “Unfortunately the rumours aren’t true, sorry!
“If this changes then I will definitely let you know but there are no plans to open in Buxton this year and none currently for 2023 either -sorry.”