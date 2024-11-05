Morrisons has announced the latest additions to its beloved Market Street range: the Extra Cheesy and Pepperoni DIY Pizza Kits.

Priced at a stellar £3 each, these fun and interactive kits are perfect for families and food enthusiasts looking to create delicious, restaurant-quality pizzas in the comfort of their own home.

Providing a weekend activity with the kids or a fuss-free option for hosting duties, each kit includes a portion of dough, which makes a 10 inch pizza, tomato sauce, cheese and a choice of pepperoni or extra cheese, made fresh daily at Morrisons Market Street counters.

Customers also have the choice of extra toppings for just 50p each, including everything from mozzarella, vegan pepperoni, chicken, spicy beef, pepperoni, jalapeno, tuna, bacon, and much more! Free-from mozzarella is also available.

Phillip Wall, Buying Manager of Pizza Counter & Salad Bar at Morrisons, said: “Whether it be bread made from scratch, fish delivered direct from shore to store, or hand prepared meat to any preference, our Market Street counters provide customers with fresh and top-quality products all year round. Our DIY Pizza Kits are yet another culinary creation that will rival your favourite restaurant pizza!”

Morrisons DIY Pizza Kits are available now for £3 from Morrisons Market Street counters nationwide.

For more information visit: https://groceries.morrisons.com/.