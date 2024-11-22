The new Go Fish restaurant. Photo Jason ChadwickThe new Go Fish restaurant. Photo Jason Chadwick
The new Go Fish restaurant. Photo Jason Chadwick

Look inside Buxton's newest fish restaurant

By Lucy Ball

Retro reporter

Published 22nd Nov 2024, 10:57 GMT
Updated 22nd Nov 2024, 10:57 GMT
GoFish Seafood, Bar and Grill has been welcoming customers for just a few weeks and owner Danny Morris says people are loving the fresh fish.

The restaurant in Harpur Hill is supplied by the RGM Seafood the family run business which has been supplying Buxtonians with fresh fish for generations.

Now third generation Danny has opened the restaurant and is serving fish for 12 hours a day.

He said: “We have always been fish merchants but to make the move to a restaurant was a big step but it has been so well received and people are loving the fresh fish.

"Everything we sell is fresh not frozen and you can taste the difference.”

GoFish opens at 9am for breakfast of kippers or salmon with a full English option available, then Danny and the team including his sons who are making it a fourth generation business, have a lunch menu, and an evening meal menu as well as a wet counter for fish sales and a takeaway option for fried fish.

Take in a look inside the new restaurant with these pictures.

GoFish's hot mackerel salad. Photo Jason Chadwick

1. Hot mackerel salad

GoFish's hot mackerel salad. Photo Jason Chadwick Photo: jason chadwick

Photo Sales
Crabs and muscles at the wet fish counter at GoFish. Photo Jason Chadwick

2. Crabs and muscles

Crabs and muscles at the wet fish counter at GoFish. Photo Jason Chadwick Photo: jason chadwick

Photo Sales
Freshly fried at the new Go Fish restaurant. Photo Jason Chadwick

3. Freshly fried fish

Freshly fried at the new Go Fish restaurant. Photo Jason Chadwick Photo: jason chadwick

Photo Sales
Bar staff at Go Fish restaurant ready to serve. Photo Jason Chadwick

4. What can I get you to drink?

Bar staff at Go Fish restaurant ready to serve. Photo Jason Chadwick Photo: jason chadwick

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Buxton
News you can trust since 1852
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice