The restaurant in Harpur Hill is supplied by the RGM Seafood the family run business which has been supplying Buxtonians with fresh fish for generations.

Now third generation Danny has opened the restaurant and is serving fish for 12 hours a day.

He said: “We have always been fish merchants but to make the move to a restaurant was a big step but it has been so well received and people are loving the fresh fish.

"Everything we sell is fresh not frozen and you can taste the difference.”

GoFish opens at 9am for breakfast of kippers or salmon with a full English option available, then Danny and the team including his sons who are making it a fourth generation business, have a lunch menu, and an evening meal menu as well as a wet counter for fish sales and a takeaway option for fried fish.

Take in a look inside the new restaurant with these pictures.

1 . Hot mackerel salad GoFish's hot mackerel salad. Photo Jason Chadwick Photo: jason chadwick Photo Sales

2 . Crabs and muscles Crabs and muscles at the wet fish counter at GoFish. Photo Jason Chadwick Photo: jason chadwick Photo Sales

3 . Freshly fried fish Freshly fried at the new Go Fish restaurant. Photo Jason Chadwick Photo: jason chadwick Photo Sales

4 . What can I get you to drink? Bar staff at Go Fish restaurant ready to serve. Photo Jason Chadwick Photo: jason chadwick Photo Sales