Derbyshire and the Peak District are home to a number of great cafes – and we asked our readers to recommend their favourites.
Whether you’re visiting Derbyshire for a scenic hike, or to stroll around one of its many picturesque towns and villages, there are few better places than the cafes listed here to stop for a drink or a bite to eat.
The full list can be found below – is there anywhere else you think should be added?
1. Derbyshire’s best cafes
Locals have recommended these places as the best cafes across Derbyshire and the Peak District. Photo: RKH
2. Hackney House Café & Deli, Hackney Lane, Barlow
Jane Kennedy said: “Hackney House, Barlow. Wonderful cafe.” Photo: Google
3. Edensor Tea Cottage, Edensor
Debbie Coward said: “The Edensor Tea Cottage, Chatsworth. Fab coffee, delicious home-cooked food and cakes, and supports many local producers. Excellent.” Photo: jason chadwick
4. Bridge House, Ambergate
Richard Heaton recommended the Bridge House cafe at Ambergate. Photo: Google
