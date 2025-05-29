Locals recommend 34 of the best cafes across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District – perfect places to visit this weekend

By Tom Hardwick
Published 29th May 2025, 14:13 BST
These are some of the best cafes to visit this weekend across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District – as recommended by locals.

Derbyshire and the Peak District are home to a number of great cafes – and we asked our readers to recommend their favourites.

Whether you’re visiting Derbyshire for a scenic hike, or to stroll around one of its many picturesque towns and villages, there are few better places than the cafes listed here to stop for a drink or a bite to eat.

The full list can be found below – is there anywhere else you think should be added?

Locals have recommended these places as the best cafes across Derbyshire and the Peak District.

1. Derbyshire’s best cafes

Locals have recommended these places as the best cafes across Derbyshire and the Peak District. Photo: RKH

Photo Sales
Jane Kennedy said: “Hackney House, Barlow. Wonderful cafe.”

2. Hackney House Café & Deli, Hackney Lane, Barlow

Jane Kennedy said: “Hackney House, Barlow. Wonderful cafe.” Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Debbie Coward said: “The Edensor Tea Cottage, Chatsworth. Fab coffee, delicious home-cooked food and cakes, and supports many local producers. Excellent.”

3. Edensor Tea Cottage, Edensor

Debbie Coward said: “The Edensor Tea Cottage, Chatsworth. Fab coffee, delicious home-cooked food and cakes, and supports many local producers. Excellent.” Photo: jason chadwick

Photo Sales
Richard Heaton recommended the Bridge House cafe at Ambergate.

4. Bridge House, Ambergate

Richard Heaton recommended the Bridge House cafe at Ambergate. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 8
Next Page
Related topics:DerbyshirePeak DistrictChesterfield
News you can trust since 1852
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice