In pictures: Who can you see tucking in to a feast at Memories of India in Buxton?

By Lucy Ball
Published 10th Oct 2025, 11:30 BST
Diners at the newly opened Memories of India in Buxton have been loving the curries and the company.

Memories of India has been serving the people of Whaley Bridge for 25 years and last month they team opened the new venue in the town centre.

Check out this photo gallery and see who has visited the Spring Garden restaurant in its first few weeks.

The team at Memories of India on Spring Gardens. Photo submitted

1. Team photo

A big get together at Memories of India in Buxton. Photo submitted

2. All together

Thumbs up for the food at Memories of India in Buxton. Photo submitted

3. Thumbs up

A full table and a full heart for diners at Memories of India. Photo submitted

4. Full table

