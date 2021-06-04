How to get a free pint at Buxton pub to celebrate start of Euros tournament
The delayed Euro 2020 tournament finally kicks off next week and a Buxton pub will be giving a free pint to every customer to celebrate.
The Greene King pub chain is offering a free pint of it’s own pale ale brew Ice Breaker, to every customer on Friday June 11 – the first day of the competition.
In order to take advantage of the offer at the Old Club House in Buxton, which is one of 1,000 nationwide taking part, all customers need to do is say the words ‘your home of pub sport’ to bar staff.
Chris Conchie, head of sport at Greene King, said: “With an exciting summer of sport in front of us, we can’t wait to welcome our customers back to our pubs to enjoy watching sport with us once again.
“We’ve all been forced to watch sport from home but we know our pubs are your home away from home when it comes to sport!
"We want to celebrate by giving each and every one of our customers a free pint of Ice Breaker. The ultimate, unfiltered, refreshing pale ale - bursting with fruity hop characters.
"We’re looking forward to seeing you all soon!”