How did your favourite score in the latest food hygiene ratings for High Peak takeaways?

The ratings system is governed by the Food Standards Agency and is scored on how food is handled, cooked and stored, the condition and cleanliness of the facilities, and how the business manages its safety records.

The scheme gives businesses a rating from zero, requiring urgent improvement, to five which is classed as ‘very good’.

Inspectors have the right to enter and inspect food premises at all reasonable hours. They do not have to make an appointment and will usually come without notice.

Here is a look at the best, worst and in-between of the borough from recent reports.

Sylhet Sylhet Indian Takeaway, at 29 Union Road in New Mills, received a food hygiene rating of zero out of five following an inspection on November 15, 2021.

Sweet Escape Dessert specialists Sweet Escape, also at 29 Union Road, New Mills, was award five out of five on the same inspection date.

Whaley Kebab House The takeaway at 36 Market Street in Whaley Bridge was rated one out of five on November 4, 2021.

Southern Fried Chicken The chicken shop at 6 Bridge Street in Buxton was rated two out of five on December 1, 2021.