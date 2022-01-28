How did your favourite score in the latest food hygiene ratings for High Peak takeaways?

The ratings system is governed by the Food Standards Agency and is scored on how food is handled, cooked and stored, the condition and cleanliness of the facilities, and how the business manages its safety records.
The scheme gives businesses a rating from zero, requiring urgent improvement, to five which is classed as ‘very good’.
Inspectors have the right to enter and inspect food premises at all reasonable hours. They do not have to make an appointment and will usually come without notice.
Here is a look at the best, worst and in-between of the borough from recent reports.
