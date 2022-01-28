High Peak's latest food hygiene ratings.

How did your favourite score in the latest food hygiene ratings for High Peak takeaways?

Food safety officers from High Peak Borough Council have been busy as usual over the past six months, getting out and about to inspect takeaways and other businesses and issue new hygiene ratings to ensure customers know where they can tuck in worry-free.

By Ed Dingwall
Friday, 28th January 2022, 5:17 pm
Updated Friday, 28th January 2022, 5:29 pm

The ratings system is governed by the Food Standards Agency and is scored on how food is handled, cooked and stored, the condition and cleanliness of the facilities, and how the business manages its safety records.

The scheme gives businesses a rating from zero, requiring urgent improvement, to five which is classed as ‘very good’.

Inspectors have the right to enter and inspect food premises at all reasonable hours. They do not have to make an appointment and will usually come without notice.

Here is a look at the best, worst and in-between of the borough from recent reports.

1. Sylhet

Sylhet Indian Takeaway, at 29 Union Road in New Mills, received a food hygiene rating of zero out of five following an inspection on November 15, 2021.

Photo: JPIMedia

2. Sweet Escape

Dessert specialists Sweet Escape, also at 29 Union Road, New Mills, was award five out of five on the same inspection date.

Photo: Tim Richardson

3. Whaley Kebab House

The takeaway at 36 Market Street in Whaley Bridge was rated one out of five on November 4, 2021.

Photo: Google

4. Southern Fried Chicken

The chicken shop at 6 Bridge Street in Buxton was rated two out of five on December 1, 2021.

Photo: Google

