A Peak District country inn with centuries of history is celebrating after scooping a prestigious award – which saw it ranked among the best places to eat across the world.

The Ashford Arms, a country inn with rooms nestled in the Peak District village of Ashford-in-the-Water, has been named among the top 1% of restaurants worldwide at the 2025 Tripadvisor Travelers’ Choice Awards.

Each year, Tripadvisor recognises travellers’ favourite spots around the world – based on reviews and ratings collected over 12 months.

This comes barely a year and a half after the 17th century inn reopened in March 2024 following a £1.6 million refurbishment, led by independent Peak District hospitality group Longbow Venues.

The renovation project focused on transforming the dining spaces and refreshing the venue’s accommodation, while preserving the building’s 400-year heritage.

This global accolade follows another recent milestone for the venue. The Ashford Arms was shortlisted for “Best Country Pub” in the Great British Pub Awards 2025, the only Derbyshire pub recognised in the category.

Jemima Prater, general manager of The Ashford Arms, said: “We’re thrilled to be ranked among the top 1% of restaurants worldwide. As a historic country inn with rooms, our aim is to blend genuine Peak District warmth with food and service that feel special yet relaxed. This recognition reflects the care that goes into every welcome, every plate and every stay.”

Rob Hattersley, managing director of Longbow Venues, added: “To achieve this level of guest-driven recognition so soon after reopening is phenomenal. Our mission was to protect the character of The Ashford Arms while creating somewhere today’s travellers would love. This award is testament to Jemima and her brilliant team, and to our local suppliers whose seasonal produce underpins what we do.”

For menus, rooms and bookings, visit The Ashford Arms’ website here.