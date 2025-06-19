Historic former Buxton pub could become new house of multiple occupancy

Plans have been submitted to turn a former Buxton pub into a house of multiple occupancy with four bedrooms and ensuites but with shared living and kitchen facilities.

The London Road Inn, on High Street, closed in 2022 due to poor trade and anti-social issues.

It failed to sell at two previous auctions held since its closure.

The recent purchaser is a local developer with an ‘established track record of delivering high-quality sympathetic refurbishments that have positively contributed to the area’.

Historic former Buxton pub, the London Road Inn, could become new House of Multiple Occupancy if plans are approved. Photo Google maps

In a statement submitted with the proposal to High Peak Borough Council, applicant Thomas Goldburn, said: “Given the building’s former use and its associated poor reputation, the intention is to revitalise this prominent site by reimagining its aesthetic and distancing it from its past.

“The proposed improvements aim to breathe new life into the property, enhancing its presence within the community and the surrounding conservation area.”

The building itself, known as the London Road Inn, has a heritage spanning over 200 years. Believed to have originated as three individual cottages, it was later converted into a traditional public house in the early 19th century.

For much of its life, it was associated with the Ind Coope brewery, a notable name in Britain’s brewing history.

In its prime, the London Road Inn was popular among locals and was recognized for offering real ales and hosting live music events.

Mr Goldburn said: “The closure of the London Road Inn reflects broader challenges faced by pubs in Buxton.”

Looking to the future he said: “The building, in its current condition, appears visually discordant and unsympathetic to its historic context, particularly due to unsightly modern additions such as prominent advertising and deteriorated finishes.

“These elements detract from the overall character of the conservation area and undermine the architectural integrity of the structure.

“We intend to sensitively refurbish the building to better integrate it within its heritage setting. “Proposed improvements include the installation of new, traditionally styled window frames and the repainting of the existing render in a heritage-appropriate colour.

“These measures are aimed at softening the building’s visual impact and enhancing its contribution to the surrounding conservation area.”