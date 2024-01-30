Historic Bakewell tart shop unveils the sweetest way to say 'I love you' this Valentine's Day
The personalised Iced Cherry Bakewell Tarts are available to be purchased online for national delivery or from the store and café, on Matlock Street – in the very building where it is believed Bakewell Tarts and Bakewell Puddings were first commercially baked.
The personalised Bakewell Tarts can either feature a traditional Valentine’s Day message, or the words can be provided by the customer (up to 20 characters).
The Bakewell Tarts are crafted by skilled bakers, using a pastry shell, a layer of jam, a frangipane mix, and then topped with icing and a cherry, following a traditional recipe.
Duncan Kirk, managing director and owner of The Bakewell Tart Shop, said: “One of the most Googled questions at this time of year is ‘what can I get instead of flowers for Valentine’s Day?’ People seem to be shying away from tradition and are more interested in romantic gestures that are a surprise, and a little bit different.
“The Bakewell Tarts are very popular as gifts, with thousands of them being sent out every year. I think the personalised Valentine’s Day versions are going to go down a treat. Of course, the bonus is that is also something you can share and enjoy with your loved one (if they don’t finish it first!).”