High Peak restaurant wants to extend license until 1am but only for special events

A bar and restaurant in the High Peak has submitted a planning application to extend its opening hours until 1am but only for private parties and one off events.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Cracken, which offers craft beers, wines, cocktails and food, wants to be able to serve customers for longer and is seeking planning permission from High Peak Borough Council to alter the closing time.

Applicant Dale Carroll from The Cracken LTD, said: “The purpose of this variation is to allow the business to open later or earlier for special events. Example. New Years Eve, and or private parties.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We do not currently wish to seek a variation in terms of licensing or licensable activities, and where required shall file a Temporary Events Notice, for any events outside of the current planning and licensing times.

The Cracken in Chinley wants to extend its opening hours until 1am for special one off events.

“This is to offer reassurance to both the planning council and local residents that the applicant does not wish to utilise the extended opening hours on a regular basis, and is merely for the purpose of special events.”

The Cracken, on Green Lane in Chinley, is a mixed use building comprising a commercial unit and a 5 bedroom house.

The building is situated in a popular, semi-rural position in the heart of Chinley village.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Other commercial properties within the local geographical area include café, post office, pharmacy and takeaway. Residential properties within the local geographical area are in the main terraced houses built in or around 1900.

The building is of entirely conventional construction for its age and type; main walls are a mix of solid brick and cavity brick construction, with a brick facing finish, sitting under a pitched roof covered with slate.

Currently the venue is open Wednesday and Thursday 4pm to 10.30pm, Friday 4pm until 11.30pm then on Saturdays and Sundays it is open 3pm to 11pm and 3pm to 8pm respectively.

Mr Caroll said: “The requested amended opening times are 9am until 1am.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There will be no physical changes to the building in any form.

“The variation in opening hours will have no impact on the historical asset.”

This application is out for consultation and people can have their say on the High Peak Borough Council’s planning portal searching application number HPK/2024/0493 until Thursday February 27.