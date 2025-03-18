High Peak pub The Sycamore to shut its doors in April due to rising bills

Husband and wife who have been behind the bar of The Sycamore Inn for more than a decade will be closing the pub due to rising costs but say they will be leaving with their heads held high.

Sammy and Daz Kimber took on the Birch Vale pub in October 2014 but next month they will say a fond farewell to the hospitality life.

Sammy said: “I love The Sycamore with all my heart but you can’t run a pub with your heart you have to run it with your head.

“And my head is saying the way this industry is going is not a good.,

The team at The Sycamore Inn, pictured after a busy Christmas Day shift.

“Our lease is currently up and we don’t want to get tied into another lengthy contract which would end up being a noose around our necks.

“We’d rather leave now when we have no debt and don’t owe a penny to anyone than be here for another five, 10 or 15 years and end up losing money as we struggle to pay bills and maintenance costs.”

Sammy, says there are a number of reasons they chose not to renew the contract, higher wages and higher bills were two key factors.

The 47-year-old said: “Wages for our younger staff members are going up by £2 an hour which is a huge jump and there just isn’t the money coming in.

“We do food and have a fabulous chef who has been with us for ten years but we have seen a shift where people are making cut backs as times are hard for everyone.”

The Sycamore also has B&B rooms but Sammy explained: “If it is £100 a night for a room 20 per cent of that goes to the vat man, another 20 per cent to booking.com or similar then there is the laundry costs to wash the sheets then wages for the cleaner to make up the room.

“Then there is the cost of the meat for breakfast and the wages for the chef and of course the bills to heat the room, and cook the food so that hundred pounds has whittled down quite considerably.

“And that’s what people don’t see.

“In December our outgoings were £31,000. I'm an ex-bank manager so I can manage the books but me and Daz are just two people trying to make a living and feeling like it’s an uphill struggle.

“So many independent businesses are being swallowed up by corporate giants and it is tough.”

Sammy said there will be a small goodbye to the regulars and the community but says her heart is not in it for a big party as she is devastated to be saying goodbye.

She added: “Daz was in the military for 26 years and fought in two wars but says this is the toughest thing he has ever done.

“We own a camper so come the end of April we are for the first time ever going to take some us time and relax for a bit, go to the seaside, go to a different seaside and just not be needed for a while.

“I will miss everyone so much, this hasn’t just been a job, it's been our life and we will leave with our heads held high.”