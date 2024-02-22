HelloFresh announces recipe partnership with Stacey Solomon.

A collection of recipes carefully curated by Stacey for crowd-pleasing meal times that the whole family will enjoy are available to order on the HelloFresh website and app now.

The Stacey Solomon recipe range champions dishes that are quick, easy and delicious, perfect for busy families that still want to enjoy a balanced meal without spending too much time in the kitchen. Conveniently pre-portioned recipes with simple step-by-step instructions, the range features dishes that can be on the table under 20 minutes.

From Thai Style Spiced Chicken and Satay Sauce to Tuscan Inspired Pulled Chicken Stew, Stacey’s range features a variety of flavours from across the globe, ideal for introducing kids to new flavours that they’re sure to love.

On the partnership, Stacey Solomon said: “I’m up for anything that makes life easier. With 5 kids...6 including Joe, AND work, HelloFresh is a no-brainer. I choose on the app, everything I need is delivered and the next thing I know I’m here cooking it. It’s all tasty and packed with nutrition… I get so much satisfaction from seeing my kids enjoy food that’s good for them, SO tasty and sneaks in loads of veggies. They don’t even notice, double win!”

The full recipe range is below:

w/c 19th February:

Sambal Teriyaki Chicken Stir-Fry with Jasmine Rice, Sugar Snaps and Sesame Seeds

Creamy Roasted Vegetable Curry with Naans and Soured Cream

w/c 26th February:

Yellow Thai Style Veggie Noodle Soup with Mangetout and Tenderstem®

Chicken and Pepper Fajita Bowl with Basmati Rice, Tomato Salsa and Soured Cream

w/c 4th March:

Veggie Tikka Masala and Basmati Rice with Pepper, Courgette and Green Beans

Tuscan Inspired Pulled Chicken Stew with Ciabatta and Cheese

w/c 11th March:

Sweet and Sticky Korean Style Chicken Stir-Fry with Pepper, Onion and Jasmine Rice

Chicken Korma Style Curry with Garlic Rice and Flaked Almonds

w/c 18th March:

Quick Chermoula Prawns with Zhoug Couscous and Greek Style Yoghurt

Thai Style Spiced Chicken and Satay Sauce with Coriander Rice and Pickled Carrot Ribbons

w/c 25th March:

Thai Green Style Chicken Curry with Baby Spinach and Fragrant Jasmine Rice

Bulgogi Chicken Stir-Fry with Noodles and Green Beans

w/c 1st April:

Sticky Peri Peri Chicken with Charred Corn Rice and Yoghurt

Gobi Matar Rogan Josh and Basmati Rice with Cauliflower, Flaked Almonds and Yoghurt

w/c 8th April:

Teriyaki Sambal Chicken with Green Beans, Sesame and Rice

Veggie Peanut Noodle Stir-Fry with Green Beans and Tenderstem® Broccoli

w/c 15th April:

Sambal Teriyaki Chicken Stir-Fry with Jasmine Rice and Sugar Snaps

Peri Peri Chicken Breast Traybake with Roast Potatoes and Tomato & Pea Shoot Salad

w/c 22nd April:

Honey Soy Sticky Salmon Rice Bowl with Sesame Sugar Snap Peas and Sriracha Drizzle

Thai Style Peanut Chicken Stir-Fry with Green Beans and Rice

w/c 29th April:

Sweet and Sticky Beef Noodles

Creamy Gochujang Spinach & Ricotta Ravioli

w/c 6th May:

Beijing Style Chicken and Pak Choi Stir-Fry

Glazed Falafels and Harissa Tabbouleh with Tomato, Cucumber and Cheese