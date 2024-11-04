Greggs Christmas menu 2024: Vegan Festive Bake returns in Nigella Lawson advert
Iconic bakery chain Greggs has revealed its much-anticipated Christmas menu 2024, which includes the return of the Vegan Festive Bake.
Alongside the beloved Festive Bakes, Greggs’ is also bringing back plenty of festive food and drinks including the Christmas Lunch Baguette, Festive Flatbread and Gingerbread Flat White.
Launching on Thursday November 7, the Christmas range will be available in all Greggs stores across the country.
To celebrate the launch, Greggs has teamed up with food writer and celebrity chef Nigella Lawson for an Instagram advert.
The Vegan Festive Bake, which was launched in 2021, is back with a new and improved recipe.
Made from delicious puff pastry and filled Quorn™ pieces, sage and onion stuffing balls and vegan bacon, finished with a mouth-watering cranberry and red onion sauce.
What else is available on Greggs’ festive menu?
- Festive Bake
- Vegan Festive Bake
- Christmas Lunch Baguette
- Festive Flatbread
- Mint Mocha
- Mint Hot Chocolate
- Gingerbread Latte
- Iced Gingerbread Latte
- Gingerbread Flat White
A second festive menu launch will take place at Greggs later in November, which will include sweet treats.
