Green light for new restaurant and apartments planned for Buxton’s George Mansions

Plans for three new apartments above a ground floor restaurant at the George Mansions in Buxton have been given the go ahead.

High Peak Borough Council rubber stamped the plans for the changes to the listed building.

Speaking about the plans applicant Andrew Ryan, of George Mansions Buxton Limited, said: “The George has for many years been a residential apartment building, but one of very poor quality.

“Focus is now on the lower ground floor with a desire to bring it up to the same high quality standard.”

Under previous planning applications the team have already removed or re-routed the external soil pipes and gas pipes from the building facade.

Previous applications which have been granted have seen also improvements to the upper floors.

This application will bring the lower ground floor of the building back to life by proposing a combination of apartments and a commercial unit.

Mr Ryan said: “There is a demand for both in this building.

“A combination of apartments and commercial is also reinstating previous uses for this level of the building.”

The lower ground floor was once a pub which closed in October 2007.

The new unit would be accessed from the side of the building and would include external seating areas on decking or paving outside the shop front.

As the plans have been approved Ben Haywood, a council officer said: “Prior to occupation of the residential units, detailed plans of the hard and soft landscaping proposals, including materials for all hardstanding areas based on the approved external works plan shall be submitted to and approved in writing by the local planning authority.

“The detailed landscaping plans shall also include elevations of the proposed bin store, retaining wall and barrier details materials and a schedule of all soft landscaping.

“Thereafter the development shall be carried out in accordance with the approved details and shall remain for the lifetime of the development.”

It was also noted that as the building is listed further applications for planning and/or listed building consent may be required for the installation of any external flues for the proposed café/restaurant.

Mr Haywood added: “Advertisement and listed building consent may also be required for any signage relating to the commercial premises.”