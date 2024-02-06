Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The limited-edition sweet treat is a romantic take on its much-loved Cinnapie Sticks. Baked in the shape of a love heart, the freshly rolled dough is topped with a cinnamon oat crumble and drizzled with sweet icing - the perfect addition to any pizza order.

As nothing quite says ‘I a-dough you’ like a heart-shaped dessert, the newly launched Sweetheart is an ideal treat to enjoy at home this Valentine’s Day from a cosy night in with a partner to a Galentine’s evening with friends.

But we know that Valentine’s Day isn’t always pizza dates and roses, with nearly 30% planning to break up with their partners in the lead up to the 14th February.

So, to help heal broken hearts and remind fans that Papa Cupid still loves them, the pizza delivery chain is offering free Sweethearts to those who find themselves on the wrong side of a break-up text this Valentine’s Day.

Simply share a screenshot of the message to @papajohnsuk via direct message for a chance to receive a unique code. T&Cs apply.

Bec Carroll, Marketing Director at Papa Johns has said: “We’re delighted to introduce the limited-edition Sweetheart to our menu for fans to enjoy this Valentine’s Day.

“Whether you’re planning to celebrate with a loved one at home or enjoying a meal for one, the Sweetheart is the perfect sweet treat to accompany any pizza on our menu.”