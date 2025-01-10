Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Talk of our once taboo bodily functions are taking centre stage as the nation turns its attention to gut health with Google search data showing a 30% spike in people searching for high-fibre recipes since the start of 2025 and #GutTok bringing gut health to the attention of billions of TikTok users.

Now, healthy recipe box service Green Chef is putting gut back on the agenda by unveiling its newest recipe collection, which has been designed to help Brits embrace the growing trend around increasing fibre intake with delicious, nutrient-rich meals.

The new recipe collection introduces tangy kefir and vibrant kimchi, known for their zesty flavour and rich probiotic content as Green Chef ingredients for the first time.

Each box includes five recipes per week, all developed by UK Registered Nutritionists, encouraging health-conscious foodies to include more fermented foods and fibre as part of their weekly meal planning.

Get to know your gut with Green Chef’s newest recipe collection.

Delicious new recipes include a tangy kefir miso roast chicken with miso, orange and mint lentils and Dijon, garlic crumbed salmon with chickpeas, courgette and a mint kefir drizzle - perfect for a mid-week meal and Korean-inspired pulled chicken, kidney bean enchiladas with a kimchi and baby leaf salad.

The range caters to all dietary preferences, including at least one vegetarian or vegan recipe, and one meat or fish – using premium, high value protein.

Green Chef is on a mission to provide consumers with nourishing, convenient meals that allow health-conscious foodies to consider their health from the inside-out. Complete with easy-to-follow recipes, every meal contains high quality ingredients chosen to ensure delectability, regardless of the preferred diet.

Head Chef and Registered Nutritionist at Green Chef, Lily Keeling said: “It’s great to see conversations growing when it comes to the gut’s impact on overall health and the ‘gut microbiome’ making its way into everyday conversation. Incorporating fermented foods like kefir and kimchi into your diet is a simple yet powerful way to think about health from the inside-out.

"Kefir is packed with billions of live cultures which is great for your gut, while kimchi offers probiotics, fibre and vitamins. Together they make a dynamic duo for nurturing your gut and digestive system.

“With plenty of delicious recipes perfect for introducing these ingredients into your diet, Green Chef is perfect for health-conscious foodies who are considering the connection between their gut and mental health, while also balancing socialising and fitness goals. Delivering pre-portioned ingredients straight to your door, the range promises to deliver incredible flavours that will vary mealtimes, with none of the hassle of finding unique ingredients in the supermarket.”

Recipes in the Fibre Focussed range will include:

Dijon and Garlic Crumbed Salmon with Chickpeas, Courgette and Kefir

Spicy Sea bream with Gochujang Noodles and Kimchi

Creamy Kefir Mexican Spiced Basa Tacos with Carrot and Fried Cabbage

Miso Roast Chicken with Miso, Orange and Mint Lentils and a Mint Kefir Drizzle

Chicken Topped Roasted Cannellini Beans with Bulgur Wheat, Courgette, Lemon and Tomatoes

Smoky Pulled Chicken with Spicy Chipotle Bulgur Wheat, Broccoli and a Zingy Kefir drizzle

Korean Inspired Pulled Chicken, Kidney Bean Enchiladas with a Kimchi and babyleaf Salad

Korean Inspired Chicken with Kimchi Fried Rice and Broccoli

North Indian Inspired Chicken Red Lentil Daal with Spinach and Desiccated Coconut

Delivered straight to your door, Green Chef’s fibre focussed range is available to order now on the Green Chef website https://www.greenchef.co.uk/ and app, with prices starting from £5.50 a portion.