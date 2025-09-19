Former landlord of Shady Oak pub says they tried their ‘very best’ to keep trading in difficult economic times

As plans have been submitted to convert a High Peak into a new home the former landlords say the expenses of high utilities bills and rent sadly ‘left them no option’ but to close.

The application, which was submitted to High Peak Borough Council proposes to change the use of the ground floor from public house to residential accommodation to create a 4-bedroom detached property.

The pub in Fernilee shut in 2024 and the former landlord Leon Harrison who ran the venue with partner Paul between 2019 and 2023 has spoken out about the cost of running the business.

He said: “Rest assured we tried our very best to ensure this venue carried on trading.

Former landlords of The Shady Oak say the expensive gas and rent prices forced them out of business.

“We faced everything you would not envisage, covid as well as multiple total road closures and a landslide.

“Then to top it off, British Gas wanted us tied into a contract for 12 months at £33,000 to supply electricity- pre covid the same consumption was £16,000 which we paid for four years.”

Mr Hyland, who is seeking the planning permission for the conversion, said: “The Shady Oak traded satisfactory as a food based pub until around 2016, at this time trade declined to the extent that the business became unprofitable.”

However Leon and Paul defended the pub, they said: “Sadly the pub's life came to an abrupt end, but to say it wasn't profitable since 2016 questions why it only closed its doors eight years after that so-called fact.

“We ploughed a lot of our own money into the Shady, getting back only our initial deposit from Admiral Taverns.

“But rent at £27,000 per year tied then British Gas left us no option.”

Also defending the pub, landlord Ian Howarth who runs The Queen’s in Buxton, said: “Maybe it’s not the pub that’s faulty but the pub company or brewery who is squeezing every last penny from it which makes it unprofitable to anyone who attempts to run it.”

John Travers Cornwell added on the Buxton Advertiser Facebook page: “From what I know it definitely was profitable, that is until the company who owns the building decided in their wisdom to put up the rent to an unreasonable amount.

“Greed is what makes it unprofitable.

“It was a great pub and had a good regular trade. Such a shame.”