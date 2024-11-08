Christmas has truly arrived across our favourite places to eat and drink 🎄

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

McDonald’s, Greggs, Subway and Starbucks are among places that have released festive menus

Food options include hot drinks, bakery treats and savoury sandwiches

Many establishments have also released Christmas themed cups

Christmas is fast approaching and our favourite places to enjoy a bite to eat or a coffee-to-go are already spreading the festive cheer.

From Christmas-themed food to exciting new additions, our favourite chains have launched Christmas 2024 ranges.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Take a look at our round-up of the best Christmas 2024 menus available at the most popular food and drink chains.

McDonald’s

McDonald’s is set to launch a brand-new festive menu on Wednesday November 20 which includes two new additions, the Cheesy McCrispy and the Terry’s Chocolate Orange Pie. Alongside the new menu items, McDonalds is also bringing back fan-favourites such as the Big Tasty and Terry’s Chocolate Orange McFlurry alongside hot drinks such as the Galaxy Caramel Latte and Galaxy Hot Chocolate.

For the kids, McDonald’s will also be offering Grinch toys, decorations, family card games and books as the extra gift with the Happy Meal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

KFC

To celebrate the Christmas season, fried chicken restaurant KFC are bringing back two previously sold-out favourites as part of its Christmas 2024 menu. The Stuffing Stacker Burger and the Stuffing Tower Burger will be making a triumphant comeback, alongside two sharing buckets the Gravy Double Bucket and the Gravy Triple Bucket. The range will be available on Monday November 11.

Subway

Sandwich restaurant Subway launched its festive menu on Wednesday November 6, which features a range of limited-edition sandwiches and sweet treats. Making a festive return is the V.IBrie Submelt, as well as a brand-new Gingerbread Footlong Cookie and Chocolate Hazelnut Cookie.

Popeyes

Louisiana-inspired chicken restaurant Popeyes launched its first-ever festive menu on Tuesday November 5, which features an exciting range of sandwiches and drinks. The seven new menu items include; The Festive Superstack Sandwich, The Festive Feastin’ Roll, The Chicken Festive Feastin’ Roll, Sage & Onion Hash Brown, Frostin’ Mint Shake made with Oreo, Caramel Latte and The Festive Superstack Box Meal.

What’s on the Christmas menu of our favourite chains - including McDonalds, Subway and more (Photo: Caffe Nero/KFC/Costa Coffee) | Caffe Nero/KFC/Costa Coffee

Starbucks

Starbucks has brought back its festive red cups alongside a very exciting range of festive treats as part of its Christmas 2024 menu which launched on Thursday November 7. Food options include Festive Feast Panini, Pigs Under Blanket Panini, Caramel Waffle Muffin, Christmas Tree Brownie and Santa Starbucks Bearista™ Gingerbread Cookie, among other delights.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Most excitingly though, Starbucks has announced the return of fan-favourite festive drinks, as well as three brand-new additions, the Gingerbread Cream Iced Chai Tea Latte, the Caramel Waffle Cream Iced Latte and the Winter Spiced Apple tea.

Greggs

Iconic bakery chain Greggs has brought back its beloved Festive Bake, as well as the Vegan Festive Bake with a new and improved recipe. But the Festive Bakes are not the only Christmas items available at Greggs as it has also launched the Christmas Lunch Baguette, Festive Flatbread, Mint Mocha, Gingerbread Flat White and many festive treats.

Caffe Nero

Coffeehouse Caffe Nero launched its brand-new Christmas menu on Thursday November 7, which features brand-new festive treats as well as returning favourites. Drinks included in the festive menu include; the Tiramisu Latte, Caramelised Pistachio Latte, Millionaires Hot Chocolate and Pistachio Hot Chocolate.

But it's not just drinks to look forward to as Caffe Nero have also launched savoury and sweet delights such as the Italian Porchetta Focaccia, Festive Feast Panini, Black Forest Chouxnut, Profiterole Cheesecake and more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Costa Coffee

Costa Coffee launched its festive menu on Thursday November 7, which features a range of returning favourites and brand-new items. Drinks include the brand-new Caramel Nutcracker Latte, Festive Spice Latte, Terry’s Chocolate Orange Hot Chocolate and more.

Sweet and savoury Christmas options include the brand-new Brie & Cranberry Toastie, Turkey Feast Sandwich, Berry Red Velvet Mini Loaf, Billionaires Slice, and more.

Which festive menu do you look forward to? Let us know in the comment section below 👇